Lori Storer, 61, of St. Marys, died at 11:10 p.m. Thursday, July 23 in the emergency department of Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.
She was born Oct. 20, 1958 in Pontiac, Michigan to Frederick Leroy and Asta Irene (Dennis) Zegelien.
Survivors include: daughters Stacey (Allen) May of Waynesfield and Kristi Storer of St. Marys; sons Wayne Storer of St. Marys and Andrew Storer of St. Marys; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a sister.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; infant son, Rusty Storer and son, Brian Storer.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys. The Rev. Bev Hurlburt will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.
Visitation will be noon until 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with her family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Please note that all those attending visitation or funeral are required to follow the State of Ohio guidelines in regards to social distancing, including masks.