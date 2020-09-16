Lucca Nance

Lucca Ray Nance, 3, of St. Marys, died at 12:50 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, at Children's Medical Center in Dayton, following a sudden illness.
He was born April 18, 2017 in St. Marys.
He is survived by parents Raven Nance and Shelby Sturgill of St. Marys; little sister Havana Leigh Nance (age 2) of St. Marys; paternal grandparents Jason Nance of Wapakoneta and Brandi Sampson of Waynesfield; paternal great-grandparents Rick and Audra Pyles of Waynesfield and Patty Nance of Lima; maternal grandparents Gwen Sturgill of St. Marys and Michael Sturgill of St. Mary; maternal great-grandparents Shelby Roller of St. Marys and Avonelle Sturgill of St. Marys and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private family services will be held. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.
Memorial contributions may be directed to his family to assist with final expenses.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Bros. Funeral Directors in St. Marys.