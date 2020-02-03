|
|
Lyn U. Hemmelgarn, 83, of St. Paris and formerly of Bellefontaine, passed away Sunday at his residence.
He was born Sept. 12, 1936, in Burkettsville, the son of Ruben and Anna (Reier) Hemmelgarn.
Lyn retired many years ago from the trucking industry. He was self-employed, as well as a driver for Super Foods. The last 14 years of his career he delivered expedited freight for several companies.
Lyn was passionate about God, his family and serving others. He made friends with whomever came in contact with him, Lyn truly had a beautiful soul. He was an active member of the First Friends Church in Bellefontaine and also served as outreach elder for the church.
He enjoyed gardening, golf, playing cards, traveling, music and spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife Mary M. (Hammond) Hemmelgarn; daughters Mary (William) Foreman, Lynda (Ron) Fritz, Deborah (Johnie) Henderson and Peggy Dull; son Jeff (Kathy) Fitzgerald; sisters Alice (Don) Kill and Doris Makley; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Deana Harris and by his brother Kenneth Hemmelgarn.
Pastor Matt Sandlin will officiate a funeral service noon Thursday at the First Friends Church, 808 W. Columbus Ave, Bellefontaine.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Arrangements are in the care of Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home, West Liberty.
If desired, contributions may be directed to , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420.
Published in The Evening Leader on Feb. 4, 2020