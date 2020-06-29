Lynn Hirschfeld

Lynn V. Hirschfeld, 75, of Sun City Center, Florida, formerly of the New Bremen area, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 8, at his residence. He was born on Nov. 19, 1944 in New Bremen, the son of the late Virgil F.W. and Fern L. (Mallory) Hirschfeld. He had been married to Inge M. Krolikowski, who died on July 21, 2018.
Surviving are his children: Randy (Kelley) Hirschfeld of Minster and Kim (David) Frederick of Wapakoneta; his nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a brother and sister in-law, Kevin (Kathryn) Hirschfeld of New Jersey.
Lynn was a 1962 graduate of New Bremen High School. After high school, he attended Ohio Northern University where he graduated with his bachelor's degree in 1966. He also went on to earn his master's degree from Indiana University in 1970. He held many positions over the years including: facilities maintenance, school teacher and he owned and operated the former G&H Ceramics in New Knoxville.
He was a former member of First Church of New Knoxville, taking an active role in the life of the church and he directed the choir for many years. After moving to Florida, he became the director of the Sun City Center Men's Chorus and the German - American Club Chorus. Lynn was avid about flying and in his spare time he loved to take trips in his airplane and take part in the Experimental Aircraft Association: Neil Armstrong Chapter No. 922. Lynn was a tinkerer who enjoyed working with his hands and he was known to be able to fix just about anything. He will be remembered for his passion for music and his ability to make people laugh.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen with Rev. Michael Westbay officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the services at the funeral home on from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of the donor's choice and condolences to the family can be left online at GilbergHartwigFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.