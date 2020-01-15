|
Mabel M. Blosser, 87, of Celina, died Tuesday at the Gardens at Celina.
She was born March 17, 1932, in Paulding, to Dolan and Blanche (Arnold) Goins.
On Sept. 9, 1950, in Bryan, she married Lewis Carlton Blosser, who died July 22, 2005.
Survivors include daughter Gloria Blosser of Celina, son Lewis (Kathy) Blosser of Celina, Randy (Deb) Blosser of Arcanum and daughter Janice (Ron) Fields of Celina; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister Delores Miller of Wyomissing, Penn. and brother Raymond "Son" Goins of St. Marys.
Preceded in death by: parents Dolar and Blanche Goins; brothers Dwight "Bud" Goins, Bobby Goins and Dale Goins and sisters Betty Hirsch and Barbara Tester
She was a retired production employee from the Huffy Bicycle Manufacturing Company in Celina.
Her favorite pastimes included sewing, making crafts and caring for her lawn and flower garden. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. She will be remembered for making delicious noodles and her wonderful, ornery sense of humor.
Rites are scheduled to begin at noon Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 703 West), St. Marys. Burial will follow at Mercer Memory Gardens in Celina.
Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to her family via MilleFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 16, 2020