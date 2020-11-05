1/
Madge Carter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madge's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madge Carter, 93, of St. Marys, and formerly of Elizabethton, Tennessee, died at 10:10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Celina Manor Nursing Home, Celina.
She was born June 11, 1927, in Eccles, West Virginia, the daughter of W.H. and Mary (Gilly) Pierce. She married Samuel M. Carter on Jan. 16, 1947; he preceded her in death. 
She is survived by her son, Anthony Carter of Texas and grandchildren, Samantha Jordan of St. Marys, Kristy Maul of Illinois and Tony Carter of Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and two daughters: Theresa Carter and Vicky Carter.
Madge had worked for many years as a switchboard operator. She enjoyed knitting, doing crochet work, reading and watching the Hallmark Channel.
Private family services will be held at Happy Valley Memorial Park in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys, is entrusted with Mrs. Carter's funeral arrangements and condolences may be sent to her family via
MillerFuneralHomes.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Evening Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved