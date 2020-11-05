Madge Carter, 93, of St. Marys, and formerly of Elizabethton, Tennessee, died at 10:10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Celina Manor Nursing Home, Celina.She was born June 11, 1927, in Eccles, West Virginia, the daughter of W.H. and Mary (Gilly) Pierce. She married Samuel M. Carter on Jan. 16, 1947; he preceded her in death.She is survived by her son, Anthony Carter of Texas and grandchildren, Samantha Jordan of St. Marys, Kristy Maul of Illinois and Tony Carter of Indiana.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and two daughters: Theresa Carter and Vicky Carter.Madge had worked for many years as a switchboard operator. She enjoyed knitting, doing crochet work, reading and watching the Hallmark Channel.Private family services will be held at Happy Valley Memorial Park in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys, is entrusted with Mrs. Carter's funeral arrangements and condolences may be sent to her family via