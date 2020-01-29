|
Madonna Huber, 86, of Maria Stein, formerly of Osgood passed away at 3:28 a.m. Wednesday at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.
She was born March 14, 1933, in St. Wendelin to the late Frank B. and Mary (Brunswick) Post.
She married Vernon Huber on Nov. 20, 1954 in St. Wendelin and he survives in Maria Stein.
She is also survived by children: Mary Jo and Dan Hess of St. Rose, Jacqueline and Steve Henry of St. Henry, Robert and Margaret Huber of Athens, Tennessee, Thomas and Chris Huber of Versailles, Richard and Elaine Huber of Minster, Amy and Don Kemper of Chickasaw; son-in-law Bill Young of St. Marys; 27 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; sisters: Lucille Stahl of St. Henry, Dorothy Keller of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and sister-in-law Martha and Norbert Magato of Russia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Cara Young; grandson Ryan Hess; brothers and sisters, Bernadette and Louis Fullenkamp; and sister-in-law Zita Fullenkamp, Margaret and George Kinder, Ralph and Roseanne Post, Edward and Phyllis Post; and brother-in-law Cyril Evers, Wally and Pat Post, Leonard and Marie Koesters and brother-in-law Paul Ranly; twins Carol Ann and Charles Post; brothers-in-law Thomas Keller and Richard Stahl; and mother-in-law and father-in-law Henry and Josephine Huber.
Donna was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein, former member of St. Nicholas Church, Osgood, and a former Osgood Choir member of over 30 years. She retired as a bookkeeper from Osgood State Bank and belonged to numerous organizations.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Precious Blood Church, Chickasaw. Burial will follow in St. Martin Cemetery, Osgood.
Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Maria Stein Shrine. Condolences may be left at HogenkampFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 30, 2020