Rev. Malvin L. George, 91, of New Knoxville, fell asleep 1:33 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Otterbein St. Marys Retirement Community and is now awaiting the return of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

He was born Dec. 20, 1927, in Dayton, the oldest son of Emerson and Anna (Webb) George.

He married Janice Dreyer on March 24, 1951, in New Lyme, Ohio; she fell asleep in the Lord on Feb. 19, 2019.

Malvin is survived by his children: Susan (Wayne) Leeds of Bowling Green, Rev. Mark (Joanne) George of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, Paul (Wendy) George of Mendon, Timothy (Gillian) Elliott-George of Delta, David (Karen) George of New Knoxville, Janet (Mitch) Thompson of New Knoxville and Melissa George of New Knoxville.

He is survived by his 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, and by his siblings: Lois George Wilcox of Bellefontaine, Dixie Lee Gunsaulies of Urbana, Dale George of Millerstown and Douglas George of Urbana.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jan and by his siblings Wayne George and Colleen Dallwein.

Malvin was a graduate of Westville High School. He earned his BA from The Ohio State University, where he was a proud member of The Ohio State University Marching Band.

He retired after 29 years of service as a teacher at New Knoxville School, where for many years he and his wife supervised the eighth grade class trip to Washington D.C.

Mal was ordained in 1966 and was a Way Corps Minister. He and his wife, Jan, were volunteer staff at The Way International for 20 years, having served as Way Family Camp Directors. Mal loved serving at The Way, building furniture and toys for his grandchildren and growing roses.

Joint memorial services for Mal and Jan will be held at 3 p.m. on March 23 in the gymnasium of New Knoxville School with the Rev. Vern Edwards, officiant. Private family burial rites will be held.

Donations may be made to either The Way International or to the Mr. and Mrs. George Scholarship Fund of New Knoxville School.

Funeral arrangements for Mal and Jan are under the care of Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys.