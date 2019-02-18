Margaret Ann, 65, of New Bremen, fell asleep on Feb. 15, 2019 and is now awaiting the return of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Ann is a beloved sister in Christ and passed after a hearty fight against an extended illness.

She was born Sept. 1, 1953, in Charlotte, North Carolina, the daughter of Clem and Margaret (McRorie) Williams.

She married Bob Green on Aug. 6, 1978, in Raleigh, North Carolina; he survives at the residence.

She is also survived by her children: David (Rut Noemi) Green of Merida, Venezuela and Sarah (Joe) Legros of Spangdahlem, Germany. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Zarah Prudence Legros and Isaiah Jude Legros and her sister: Linda Williams Erlandson of Sparta, North Carolina.

Ann was employed in the bookstore and purchasing departments at The Way International, New Knoxville. She was the embodiment of southern hospitality and she loved to entertain and visit with her friends. She adored her children and grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, with the Rev. Mel Privette, officiant. Private family burial rites will be held.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to Ann's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.