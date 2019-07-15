Home

Margaret Ann Katterheinrich, 79, of Venice, Florida, passed away on July 12, 2019. She was born in Wilmington, Ohio to Russell and Anna Lewis on Aug. 13, 1939 and moved to the Venice area in 2002 from Columbus.
Margaret was an English teacher and administrator at Reynoldsburg High School in Reynoldsburg for 20 years before retiring. She was a member of the Xenia Friends Church in Xenia, OH and Grace United Methodist Church in Venice.
Surviving family members include her husband, Ned, of Venice; brother Larry Hadley Lewis (Margee) of Cincinnati; five nieces and nephews and many grand nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, James Stephen Lewis.
Private family services will be held in Ohio. To share a memory of Margaret or to send a condolence to the family, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Memorial donations can be made to either the or Tidewell Hospice.
Published in The Evening Leader on July 16, 2019
