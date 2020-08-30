Margaret Steinberger

Margaret A. "Peg" Hines Steinberger, 97, of St. Marys, died at 7 p.m., Thursday Aug. 27, 2020, at Otterbein of St. Marys. She was born June 17, 1923, in Wapakoneta, the daughter of John and Veronica (Berg) Schumm, who preceded her in death. On Oct. 22, 1942, she married Cletus W. Hines, and he died June 28, 1991. Then on Dec. 12, 1992, she married Al Steinberger, and he preceded her in death in Nov. 2004.
Survivors include: children Mark (Diane) Hines of Wapakoneta, Jean Goodrich of Florida, Nancy (David) Hines-Mize of Cincinnati, Bill (Nancy) Hines of Idaho and Anita (Dan) Stephenson of Florida; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; 12 Steinberger step-children and their families, including Ed and Rita Steinberger.
Peg was a homemaker and farm wife. She was a 1941 graduate St. Joseph High School, Wapakoneta. Peg was the oldest living member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Glynwood.
She enjoyed polka dancing, traveling and was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday at St. Thomas Cemetery, Glynwood, with Rev. Martin Brown officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Patrick Catholic Church Capital Improvement Fund or St. Thomas Cemetery Memorial Fund.
There is no public visitation planned and arrangements are being conducted by the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta.
