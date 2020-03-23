|
|
Marie M. Fast, 91, of St. Marys passed away at Grande Lake Healthcare Center in St. Marys at 6:57 a.m. on Sunday, March 22.
She was born May 18, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Nick and Cora Mae (Bennett) Prate.
She married William J. Fast Sr. on May 4, 1946 and he preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 1996.
Surviving are two daughters-in-law, Sherry Fast, Ocala, Florida and Sara Fast, Celina; six grandchildren, Dustin (Julie) Fast, Kellie (Greg) Nuss, Eric (Victoria) Fast, Jeff (Michelle) Rayborn, Kevin (Lauren) Rayborn and Andrea Fast; and ten great-grandchildren.
Marie is also preceded in death by three sons, William Jr., James and Michael Fast.
Marie worked as a janitor for McBroom Junior High School in St. Marys and was also a homemaker.
Because of the restrictions of COVID-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Gov. Mike DeWine's office.
Private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grand Lake Hospice, 1122 E. Spring St., St. Marys, OH 45885.
Condolences may be sent to Marie's family at CiscoFuneralHome.com; please pay your respects to the family by leaving messages and sharing your memories of Marie.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Cisco Funeral Homes, Celina and St. Marys.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 24, 2020