Marie Reier, 75, of St. Marys, died 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.

She was born Jan. 17, 1944, in St. Marys, the daughter of Robert and Mildred (May) Schwaberow.

She married James Reier on Feb. 14, 1995; he survives at the residence.

Marie is also survived by her sons: Mike (Kelly) Huber of St. Marys and Mark (Linne) Huber of St. Marys; step-daughter, Deb (Ron) Sawmiller of St. Marys; seven grandchildren: Tyler (Taylor) Sawmiller, Brooke (Doug) Dietz, Nathan Huber, Jacob Huber, Michaella Huber, Alexis Huber and Samuel Huber. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Brody, Bristol and Brexlyn Dietz and her sister, Jean (Ken) Koeper, survives in St. Marys.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by a step-son, Lonny Reier.

Marie graduated from St. Marys Memorial High School in 1962 and attended Ohio Northern University. She retired from St. Marys City Schools, where she served in many roles including administrative assistant in the transportation department, M-Teens adviser, Pep Club adviser and high school cheerleading coach. She had previously worked at St. Marys Iron and Steel and also the Flower and Plant Barn.

She loved growing flowers and arranging them; decorating and volunteering as the chairperson of the St. Marys Summerfest Queen's Pageant. She had been the Worthy Matron of the Rainbow Girls and she attended Wayne Street United Methodist Church where she had served as a Sunday School teacher and member of the choir. She served on St. Marys City Council.

Funeral rites will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys with the Rev. Bob Sweeney, officiant. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, and one hour prior to the services on Saturday, where memorial gifts may be given to Grand Lake Hospice or the Alzheimer's Foundation.

Condolences may be sent to Marie's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net.