Marilyn Joan (Herschel) Feldwisch, 92, formerly of rural St. Marys, passed away at 7:53 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, at Otterbein - St. Marys.
Marilyn was born July 20, 1928 in South Bend, Indiana, the only child of the late Edmond and LaVerne (Deer) Herschel.
She was a proud 1946 graduate of Celina High School where she helped to revive the "ANILEC" yearbook during her senior year. Marilyn also attended the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, and continued sharing her beautiful singing voice at numerous weddings and church gatherings over the years.
"Lynn" married James H. Feldwisch on Oct. 27, 1956, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, St. Marys. Jim passed away April 5, 1991.
Marilyn is survived by their two daughters: Susan of Hilliard and Julie (Nick) Collard of Louisville, Kentucky and their two grandchildren: Chelsea (Peter) Moran of Atlanta, Georgia and James Collard of Lexington, Kentucky.
Lynn's smile, faith, positive attitude and concern for others over self were all hallmarks of her life, and she'll be remembered as the best wife, mom and grandma in the world!
The family wishes to thank the caregivers of Otterbein St. Marys SeniorLife and Grand Lake Hospice for the excellent care Mom has received the past few years and months.
Graveside funeral services are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys. Rev. Robert Sweeney will officiate the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Marys Community Library, 140 S. Chestnut St., St. Marys, OH 45885 or Grand Lake Hospice, 1122 E. Spring St., St. Marys.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Marilyn's family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Arrangements are being handled by Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home in St. Marys.