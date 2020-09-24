1/
Mark Dues
Mark Dues, 84, of St. Marys, died at 10:02 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Lima Memorial Hospital.
He was born April 23, 1936, in St. Henry, the son of William and Anna (Ahlers) Dues.
He married Shirley Weigel on June 10, 1961; she preceded him in death on Aug. 8, 2014.
He is survived by his children: Dale (Joyce) Dues of Middleburg, Pennsylvania; Steven (Amy) Dues of New Bremen; Dave (Melissa) Dues of Highland, Michigan; Amy (Price) Kruse of Canal Winchester and Linda (James) Schloemer of St. Marys. He is also survived by his 18 granddhildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mark was preceded in death by his brothers William Dues, Cyril Dues, Karl Dues and Edgar Dues and sisters Florence Snider, Alice Cromwell, Alma Osterfeld and Elvira Mueret.
Mark was a 1954 graduate of St. Henry High School. He served two years in the U.S. Marine Corps and he retired as the plant manager of the St. Marys Foundry Company.
He enjoyed playing cards, especially pinochle, and spending time with his grandchildren. He liked to garden, watch University of Dayton basketball games and drive his 1930 Ford Model A. 
He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys and the Knights of Columbus.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Marys, the Rev. Alex Witt, celebrant. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, where memorial gifts may be given to the Friends of Holy Rosary School.
In accordance with the mandates of the Ohio Department of Health, all visitors to the funeral home and church must wear a mask and socially distance.
Condolences may be sent to Mark's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.

Published in The Evening Leader from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
