Mark V. Stienecker, 58, of Celina, died Monday May 11, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.He was born Oct. 1, 1961 in St. Marysto Vernon and Rachel (Ball) Stienecker.Survivors include: daughter Kandice (Michael) McCarty of Montezuma; sons Kurt (Amber) Stienecker of Celina and Kile Stienecker of St. Marys; six grandchildren; mother Rachel Stienecker of St. Marys; sister Cindy Miller of St. Marys brother Matt Stienecker of Montezuma.Preceded in death by his father.He was a graduate of New Knoxville High School and had worked as a truck driver for many years. His favorite pastimes included fishing and growing vegetables in his garden.Servivices, within the recommended COVID-19 restrictions, are scheduled to begin 1 p.m. on Friday May 15 at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High Street in St. Marys, with Rev. Randy Christian, officiating.Please extend condolences and share memories with his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.