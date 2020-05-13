Mark V. Stienecker, 58, of Celina, died Monday May 11, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.
He was born Oct. 1, 1961 in St. Marysto Vernon and Rachel (Ball) Stienecker.
Survivors include: daughter Kandice (Michael) McCarty of Montezuma; sons Kurt (Amber) Stienecker of Celina and Kile Stienecker of St. Marys; six grandchildren; mother Rachel Stienecker of St. Marys; sister Cindy Miller of St. Marys brother Matt Stienecker of Montezuma.
Preceded in death by his father.
He was a graduate of New Knoxville High School and had worked as a truck driver for many years. His favorite pastimes included fishing and growing vegetables in his garden.
Servivices, within the recommended COVID-19 restrictions, are scheduled to begin 1 p.m. on Friday May 15 at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High Street in St. Marys, with Rev. Randy Christian, officiating.
Please extend condolences and share memories with his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader from May 13 to May 14, 2020.