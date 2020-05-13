Mark Stienecker
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark V. Stienecker, 58, of Celina, died Monday May 11, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.
He was born Oct. 1, 1961 in St. Marysto Vernon and Rachel (Ball) Stienecker.
Survivors include:  daughter Kandice (Michael) McCarty of Montezuma; sons Kurt (Amber) Stienecker of Celina and Kile Stienecker of St. Marys; six grandchildren; mother Rachel Stienecker of St. Marys; sister Cindy Miller of St. Marys brother Matt Stienecker of Montezuma.
Preceded in death by his father.
He was a graduate of New Knoxville High School and had worked as a truck driver for many years. His favorite pastimes included fishing and growing vegetables in his garden.
Servivices, within the recommended COVID-19 restrictions, are scheduled to begin 1 p.m. on Friday May 15 at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High Street in St. Marys, with Rev. Randy Christian, officiating.
Please extend condolences and share memories with his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Evening Leader from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home
314 West High Street
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved