To: Virgil and the Arling family:



The deepest sympathies from Claudia and I on Martha's passing. Martha was a dear friend who could always be counted on to help in any way she could. Where there was Virg, there was Martha; "Team Arling". Martha was a valued member of Claudia's kitchen crew helping prepare the breakfast break and luncheons for the Buckeye Boys State meetings, always with that smile on Martha's face and her great attitude.

Perhaps Martha's greatest legacy are the number of young men and young women from Minster who have been able to better themselves by Martha advising them, guiding them, and supporting them in the many youth programs of The American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary. Martha was so proud of each of them.

"No one stands as tall as when they stoop to help a child"

Gerald White

Friend