Martha Arling
1932 - 2020
Martha M. Arling, 88, of Minster, died on Nov. 8, of natural causes at the St. Henry Gardens. 
She was born on June 4, 1932 in Minster, to the late Charles and Alvina (Fortman) Schroeder. She married Virgil Arling on July 24, 1954 and they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this year. She was a graduate of Minster High School. 
Surviving are her children Jerry and Barb Arling of Minster, Cindy and Terry Liette of Coldwater, Brenda and Bill McCroskey of Sidney, Linda and Brad Holdren of New Bremen, Jeff and Marna Arling of Minster, Mark and Karen Arling of Greenville, Chris and Bruce Shinabery of Minster and Mike and Chyna Arling of New Bremen. An infant son Joseph Henry was stillborn. She has a total of 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. 
Surviving along with her husband, Virgil, are siblings Marlene and Nick Hoelscher of Minster and Virgil (Butch) and Katie Schroeder of Tipp City.
 Preceding her in death was a sister and spouse, Carol and Fred Perise, along with in-laws Walt and Vera Arling, Elmer and Millie Arling, Dorothy and Arnold Hoelscher and Irene Arling.
Martha was a lifelong member of St. Augustine Church, Minster. She worked for Sherman's Pharmacy and then became a homemaker, raising eight children and supporting Virgil in his construction jobs and activities with the American Legion. Together, they traveled extensively to various meetings and conventions all over the state of Ohio and the United States, including Hawaii. They had many friends within the American Legion. 
She was active in the Legion Auxiliary Unit 387 and served as post president for 17 years and District of Ohio president for four years. She served as chairman of many committees including children and youth, Americanism and oratorical contest. She was instrumental in working with high school students in applying for scholarships through the American Legion and attending Buckeye Girls State. 
Along with her husband, Virgil, she organized the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program in Minster for 10 years. While Virgil was American Legion District historian, she was the photographer and detail person in putting the books together and making sure all the names were correct. In total, they won ten first place Ohio and national awards.
She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and one of the best bakers and cooks around.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster with Rev. Frankline Rayappa, celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery, Minster. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Friday. Visitors are asked to follow CDC guidelines. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Legion Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be left at HogenkampFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
NOV
13
Calling hours
09:00 - 09:30 AM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
Memories & Condolences
12 entries
November 11, 2020
Karen and I would like to express our sympathies to Virgil and the Arling family on the passing of Martha. She wil be dearly missed. We will miss her and were blessed to have known her.
Ronald & Karen Chapman
November 10, 2020
To: Virgil and the Arling family:

The deepest sympathies from Claudia and I on Martha's passing. Martha was a dear friend who could always be counted on to help in any way she could. Where there was Virg, there was Martha; "Team Arling". Martha was a valued member of Claudia's kitchen crew helping prepare the breakfast break and luncheons for the Buckeye Boys State meetings, always with that smile on Martha's face and her great attitude.
Perhaps Martha's greatest legacy are the number of young men and young women from Minster who have been able to better themselves by Martha advising them, guiding them, and supporting them in the many youth programs of The American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary. Martha was so proud of each of them.
"No one stands as tall as when they stoop to help a child"
Gerald White
Friend
November 10, 2020
You are in our thoughts and prayers. Cindy, I remember talking to you at the Pharmacy. You said you were busy with your mom and dad. Those are memories you will remember for a long time. She had a nice smile. God bless. love and hugs.
David and Cindy Hemmelgarn
Acquaintance
November 10, 2020
Where there was Virgil, there was Martha! She was such an inspiration to so many in The American Legion and we loved and adored her. We thank God for the time given that we had to spend with her.
Suzette Heller
Family
November 10, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Suzette Heller
November 10, 2020
We are sorry to hear of the loss of your beloved mother. She was a beautiful person. We hold you close in thought and prayer through this difficult time. Truly, Linda and Ed Daniel
Linda Daniel
Acquaintance
November 10, 2020
Martha and Virgil were long time friends and a great asset to the American Legion and the veterans of Ohio. She will be missed.
Bob and Donna Ray.
November 10, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. Martha lived life with enthusiasm, putting her all into worthwhile activities. She was a very good person, and we hope that if she is not with Jesus now, she will be soon. You have our prayers and sympathy.
Ron and Sue (Oen) Homan
Neighbor
November 10, 2020
Please know that the entire family of Martha will be in our hearts, thoughts, prayers. She was a special lady and always had a smile for everyone she met. May she be at peace. Emmy & Gary
Gary & Emmy Bensman
Acquaintance
November 9, 2020
It is with sadness that we have learned of the passing of Mrs. Arling. Jeff and Marina have become our friends through their daughter, A.J, and her college basketball program. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Arling family in this time of sorrow.
Don Edwards
November 9, 2020
Martha was a wonderful woman who gave a lot of encouragement, ideas and support to our daughter Katie when Katie participated in the American Legion oratorical contest. Katie would not be where she is today without Martha. She will be missed❤
November 9, 2020
I will always be thankful to Martha for taking me under her wing when I joined the American Legion Auxiliary and teaching me the ropes
Rolly and Diana Hausfeld
Friend
