|
|
Martha J. (Keller) Dock Patriarca, 84, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the SEM Haven Residential Care Center in Milford, where she had been a resident for the past several months.
She was born on Nov. 5, 1934, the daughter of Opal (Taylor Keller) Zimmerman and Chester Zimmerman.
In 1954, Martha married Harold A. Dock, who passed away in 1978. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Henry Keller and Robert Keller; brother-in-law Gale Smith and great-nephew Nathan Smith.
Martha is survived by a sister Laura Lee Smith of Cincinnati; sisters-in-law Janet Keller of St. Marys and Mary Ann Keller of New Bremen and a special caretaker, her niece Leslie Himes.
She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, including greats- and great-greats. Martha took special interest in their education, and they loved her dearly: Leslie Himes, Terry English, Jeff Smith, Todd Smith, Chris Keller, Tom Keller, Amy Keller, Kathy Dieringer and Nancy Stabelli.
Martha graduated from Celina High School in 1952 and Bowling Green State University in 1966, with a Masters Degree in Education. She was a reading specialist in Coldwater, West Virginia and Pennsylvania schools.
She was an avid reader and in her retirement spent many hours researching her family heritage. Martha loved spending time outdoors and finding collectibles at auctions and flea markets.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Celina, with Rev. Jon Exman, officiating.
Burial will follow at Swamp College Cemetery, Celina.
Calling is from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Thursday, at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr., Suite 220, Mason, Ohio 45040.
Condolences can be expressed at DickAndSonsHellwarthFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Oct. 29, 2019