Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
Martha Fry-Wisener

Martha Fry-Wisener Obituary
Martha "Marty" Fry-Wisener, 59, of St. Marys, died April 1 while surrounded by her family at her son's residence in Galloway.
She was born May 22, 1960 in St. Marys to Harold "Butch" and Helen (Elsea) Fry.
On May 19, 1984, she married Willima "Bill" Wisener, who died Nov. 24, 2012.
Survivors include: Daughters Emily (Joe) Chilcoat of Billings, Montana and Nichole "Nikki" (Evan) Zircher of Colorado Springs, Colorado; son Brian (Jessica) Wisener of Galloway; four grandchildren: Callen and Aiden Chilcoat and Aurora and Carter Zircher; brothers Jake Fry of St. Marys and Louis (Susan) Fry of St. Marys; and sisters Brenda Fishbaugh of Celina and Sandra (Jim) Wieman of Minster.
Preceded in death by: parents Harold "Butch" and Helen Fry; husband Bill Wisener, brother Lee Fry; and sister Tana Wenning.
She was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School, class of 1978.
She had worked for many years at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys and then Family Audiology Associates in Celina.
Her favorite pastimes included traveling throughout the United States and riding motorcycles.
She will be remembered for her warm disposition and outgoing personality.
Due to the current restrictions in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
All are encouraged to extend condolences and share fond memories with Marty's family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net
Arrangements are entrusted to the Miller Funeral Homes in St. Marys.
Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 18, 2020
