Martha Imwalle Scherer, 91, of St. Marys, died 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 10, at Vancrest of St. Marys.
She was born Feb. 23, 1929, in St. Marys, the daughter of John and Appolona (Naseman) Tobens.
She married Richard Imwalle in 1950, and he preceded her in death on March 13, 1976. She married Richard Scherer on May 31, 1980, and he preceded her in death on Jan.. 17, 2020.
She is survived by her sons: Eric (Gwen) Imwalle of St. Marys, Allen (Karen) Imwalle of St. Marys, Rick (Tori) Imwalle of St. Marys, Kim Imwalle of Celina and Scott (Jemma) Imwalle of Wallace, North Carolina; daughters Sonnie (Robert) Bernardi of Celina, Cindy (Stan) Steinke of Wapakoneta, Holly (Mike) Kurtz of Farmersville and Tammy Imwalle of Dayton; two step-children: Rick (Melissa) Scherer of Vandalia and Mary (Keith) Jenkins of Vandalia; 28 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; her siblings: Bob Tobens, Carol Long, Margaret Tobens and Beck Rhodes; by an infant son, David Imwalle; a sister-in-law, Alice Tobens; a special aunt, Adeline Kleinhenz; and grandson, John Brower.
Martha was a 1947 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. She was a homemaker and a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys, where she was active in the Altar Society and the Catholic Ladies of Columbia.
Her life was dedicated to caring for her family. She enjoyed crocheting and doing embroidery work for them.
In accordance with the orders of Gov.. Mike DeWine, and the Ohio Department of Health during the pandemic, private, family only funeral rites will be held 2 p.m. Friday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, Rev. Barry Stechschulte, officiant. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery.
Condolences and memorial gifts may be sent to Martha's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 14, 2020