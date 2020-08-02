Mary Alice Ahrns, 89, of Cassella, died on Saturday, Aug. 1 at her residence in Cassella. She was born on Jan. 28, 1931 in St. Henry to the late Ray and Hilda (Schulte) Heitkamp. On July 12, 1950 she married Julius Ahrns, her husband of over 65 years, and he died on March 30, 2016. She is survived by children: Sharon (Les) Hess of Hilliard, Joyce (Bud) Johnson of Coldwater, Patricia (Gary) Heitkamp of Maria Stein, Gerard (Evelyn) Ahrns of Celina, Rick (Elaine) Ahrns of New Bremen, Mary Jean (Fred) Siefring of St. Henry, Jim Ahrns of Kettering, Carol (Paul) Keller of Maria Stein and Nancy (Dale) Clune of Coldwater and a daughter in-law, Kathy Ahrns of Ft. Loramie. Mary Alice is also survived by 36 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and siblings and in-laws: Ivo (Millie) Heitkamp of St. Henry, Thelma Heitkamp of St. Marys, Rose Ann (Ivo) Schimdt of Coldwater, Dorothy (Art) Brunswick of Beavercreek, Charlene (Don) Mikesell of Greenville, Ruth Frantz of Kettering, Alvin (Linda) Heitkamp of Coldwater, Dan Heitkamp of Dayton and Kathleen Fisher of Fryburg.
She is preceded in death by a son, Donald; two grandchildren; siblings: Lavern Heitkamp, Louis Heitkamp and David Heitkamp, Lucille and Ken Kessen and Joan and Louie Riegelsperger; father and mother in-law: Herman and Josephine (Schmidt) Ahrns and in-laws: Joseph and Mary Ahrns, Martha and Clarence Poeppelman, Karl and Evelyn Ahrns, George Ahrns and Bernard and Rosemary Ahrns.
Mary Alice cherished her family and they were the center of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great -grandchildren and brothers and sisters. She also enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, baking and cooking and playing many types of card games. Mary Alice was a devoted Catholic and a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, its Ladies' Sodality, as well as a member of the church choir for 24 years.
Due to the health concerns of COVID-19, Mass of Christian Burial, with regards to social distancing will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein, Rev. Matthew Keller, C.PP.S, officiant. Burial will follow in the Nativity Cemetery in Cassella. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in St. Henry. The mass will be live streamed from the Marion Catholic Community Website at MarionCatholicCommunity.org/live-stream.html.
