Mary Ann Keller, 93, of St. Marys, died at 5:32 p.m. on Friday, May 22, at the Grandview Medical Center in Dayton.She was born Dec. 23, 1926 in Carthagena, to Fred and Cecelia (Osterfeld) Wehrkamp.She was first married to Charles Bernard, who died Sept. 17, 1973. She then married Henry "Hank" Keller, who died Nov. 10, 2006.Mary Ann is survived by daughter Michele Miller (Dave Brannan) of Spencerville; daughter-in-law Shirley Bernard of St. Marys; six grandchildren: Laura (Brian) Borkowski of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, Jessica (Jerry) Poppe of South Beloit, Illinois, Melissa (Jeremy) Wenning of St. Marys, Tracy Bernard of Toledo, Ohio, Bryan (Janelle) Bernard of St. Marys and Courtney Miller of Northbridge, Massachusetts; 13 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and sister Ruth Romer of Naples, Florida.She was preceded in death by parents Fred and Cecelia Wehrkamp; first husband, Charles Bernard; second husband, Henry "Hank" Keller; son Michael Bernard; brothers Cletus Wehrkamp, Cyril Wehrkamp and Fred Wehrkamp, Jr; and sisters Evelyn Lantz and Betty Cook.A graduate of Coldwater High School, Mary Ann was a longtime employee of the Goodyear Credit Union in St. Marys. She then lent her friendly, smiling face to the K-Mart in St. Marys where she worked as a greeter, welcoming shoppers and helping customers.Mary Ann was a proud member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and American Legion Post No. 323 auxiliary, both in St. Marys.The main focus of her life was always her family. She loved visits from her relatives and family will fondly remember fun and festive holiday gatherings. She will be remembered for her truly warm and caring ways, her wicked sense of humor and her feisty spirit.Mary Ann loved to explore her creativity by sewing and crafting, while exercising her sharp mind with word search puzzles. She would also often showcase her competitive nature by playing cards.Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with the Rev. Barry Stechschulte, celebrant. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Catholic Cemetery in St. Marys.Visitation - with recommended social distancing - will be 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys.Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Rosary Parish, 511 E. Spring St., St. Marys. Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with her family via: