Mary Carol Katterheinrich Obituary
Mary Carol Katterheinrich  90, of New Knoxville, died April 14 at Elmwood Living Center of New Bremen.
She was born Feb. 19, 1930, north of the village of Buckland to Earl McKinley Ramga and Edna Irene (Graessle) Ramga. On July 10, 1950, in Decatur, Indiana, she married Addis Lee Katterheinrich, whom preceded her death on July 17, 2016.
She is survived by sons: Tom (Marna) Katterheinrich of New Knoxville and Bill (Lynda) Katterheinrich of New Knoxville; one daughter, Linda Myers of New Knoxville, a daughter-in-law, Ruth Katterheinrich of New Knoxville; four grandchildren: Rachel Katterheinrich, Susan (Matthew) Burke, Alisa Katterheinrich and Laura Katterheinrich.  
She is also survived by siblings: Imogene Roser, of Cridersville, Virginia Hardesty of Wapakoneta, Marlene Elliott of Wapakoneta and Charles (Janice) Ramga of Wapakoneta; sisters-in law: Alfreda Ramga and Phyllis Ramga.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Addis; two sons, Paul Katterheinrich and David Katterheinrich; and brothers-in-law, Norman Roser, Charles Hardesty, Joe Elliot and Fred (Donna) Katterheinrich; eight siblings: Annabelle (Kermit) Hoge, Donald Ramga, John Edwin Ramga, Herbert Ramga, Alice (Roland) Truesdale, Robert Ramga, Christine (Joe) Steinke and Carl (Juanita) Ramga.
She was a graduate of Buckland High School, class of 1948. Mary grew up on the family farm near Kossuth. Mary had been a high school cheerleader and a 4-H member. She had worked at Nameplate in Spencerville. She enjoyed her family, attending auctions, her collections and keeping her home immaculate.
Her memberships included First Church of New Knoxville, St. Marys Boat Club and was a life member of the New Knoxville Historical Society.
Private family burial rites will take place at the Pilger Ruhe Cemetery in New Knoxville.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Church of New Knoxville Radio Broadcast Fund.
Condolences may be expressed to the family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Vornholt-Miller Funeral Home, 200 W. Spring St., New Knoxville, is entrusted with Mrs. Katterheinrich's funeral arrangements.
Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 15, 2020
