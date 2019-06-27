Mary Anne Deerhake, 87, of Bicknell, Indiana was called home on Sunday, June 23, 2019.She was born on May 15, 1932, in Plymouth, Wisconsin. She was the eldest daughter of Rudolph and Roma (Reichart) Mattes.

Mary graduated from Kiel High School, Wisconsin in 1950, she was valedictorian of her class and had the lead role in her senior class play. She attended Mission House College (now Lakeland University) where she graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Libral Arts degree, where she was also President of the Lakeland A cappella choir. She started her career near Plymouth, (Wisconsin) teaching high school. She was a Girl Scout leader in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She enjoyed spreading God's message by teaching religious education for the Fort Wayne school system, directing choir and teaching Sunday School in the communities she lived in. She was also co-hostess for the Mission Study Tours. She was awarded "Outstanding Women" at the national assembly for the United Church of Christ. Everyone who knew her could remember her by the smile she always had on her face.

She married Rev. Marvin Deerhake, of New Knoxville on June 29, 1952, and he survives her along with sister Barbara Balz of Kiel Wisconsin; her three daughters Elizabeth Dilbone, Laura Anderson and Brenda (Ron) Maddox. grandchildren Jeff Trowbridge, Ian Maddox, Asah Maddox, Lacey (Jeff) Lane; great-grandchildren Siah Price and Silas Maddox; brother s-in-law, Robert (Sandy) Deerhake and family of New Knoxville as well as Gene (Mary) Deerhake and family of Marblehead.

Memorial services will be held at 6 pm. on Friday at Bethel Community Church in Freelandville, Indiana. Friends and family may call from 4 to 6 pm on Friday at the church. A fellowship hour will be held immediately following the service. A burial service will be held at First Church of New Knoxville on Saturday at 2 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the North Knox Social Ministries 413 N. Main St. Bicknell, Indiana 47512.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Fredrick & Son McClure Utt Funeral Homes and Cremation. Published in The Evening Leader on June 28, 2019