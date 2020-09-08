Mary LaPoint, 83, of St. Marys, died at 8:28 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at her residence.
She was born June 22, 1937 in Lockville, to Carl and Cleo (Hunter) Bayer.
On April 14, 1956 she married David L. LaPoint, Sr., who died in 1990.
She is survived by: son David L. (Michelle "Tex") LaPoint, Jr. of St. Marys; daughter Paula (Robert) Whyde of Dresden; two grandchildren: Amber (Lee) Dotson and Brandon (Brooke) Whyde; four great-grandchildren: Bradlee Dotson, Xaine LaPoint, Gaige Dotson and Layne Dotson and brother James (Mary) Bayer of West Jefferson.
She was preceded in death by: parents Carl and Cleo Bayer; husband David L. LaPoint, Sr.; twin granddaughters Angela Dee and Andrea Lee LaPoint; sisters Margaret Kilbarger and Jeanne Lumbert; brothers Verlin "Buster" Bayer, Paul Bayer, Robert Bayer and Morris Bayer.
She was a graduate of Canal Winchester High School, Class of 1955.
She was a homemaker.
She was a long-time member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Celina.
Her favorite pastimes included spending time in the outdoors walking, hiking and gardening.
Private family funeral services will be held, with burial to follow at the Resthaven Memory Gardens near Moulton.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Bros. Funeral Directors in St. Marys.