Mary Lauth, 60, of St. Marys, died at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at St. Ritas Medical Center, Lima.

She was born Nov. 21, 1959, in St. Marys, the daughter of Bill and Doris (Schallenberg) Lauth.

She is survived by her children: Eric (Britney) Lauth of St. Marys, Sarah (Derick) Greenbaum of St. Marys, Crystal (Ryan) McMartin of Sidney and Judah Chiles of St. Marys; five grandchildren: Bradlee Dotson, Kaitlyn Greenbaum, Caleb McMartin, Tyler McMartin and Cadence Chiles. She is survived by her former husband, Jerome Chiles. She is also survived by her siblings: Bill (Amy) Lauth, Jr. of St. Marys and Doug Lauth of Sidney.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Lauth.

Mary loved shopping with her family, camping, working and outdoor activities. She had worked for many years at the K-Mart store in St. Marys and more recently at Kroger.

Funeral rites will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Please remember to follow COVID-19 safety precautions if attending, including social distancing and wearing masks.

