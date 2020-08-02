Mary Lou Davis Dingledine, 86, of St. Marys, died at 9:40 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Vancrest of St. Marys. She was born on Feb. 7, 1934, in Minster, the daughter of Frank and Mildred (Muter) Vondenhuevel.
She married Edwin Davis on May 8, 1954; he preceded her in death on Oct. 20, 1996. She married Thomas Dingledine on Nov. 3, 2003 and he preceded her in death on Dec. 31, 2010.
She is survived by her children: Robin (John) Martens of New Knoxville, Peggy Langenkamp of Van Wert and Mike (Tiffany) Davis of St. Marys. She is survived by 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is survived by her sisters-in-law: Sharon Arhns of Minster, Gail Oldiges of Bellefontaine and Pat Muter of Bellefontaine.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; sister-in-law Elaine Clawson and brothers Dussel Muter and Robert Vondenhuevel.
Mary Lou worked as a STNA for many years at various nursing homes in the area. She loved taking care of patients and was very good at her job. She enjoyed all the activities at the Auglaize County Council on Aging and had volunteered at Agape Ministries in St. Marys.
She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Marys, Rev. Alex Witt, celebrant. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, where memorial gifts may be given to Auglaize County Council on Aging.
Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, prior to the funeral mass at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
In accordance with the mandates of Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health during the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required at the calling hours and funeral mass. Condolences may be sent to Mary Lou's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.