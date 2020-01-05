|
Mary Lou Havenar, 87, of Piqua, passed away at 7:18 p.m. Friday at StoryPoint of Troy.
Mary Lou was born Oct. 6, 1932, in St. Marys, to the late Lawrence and Bonnie (Shimp) Bockrath.
She married Louis W. Havenar Jr. on Jan. 15, 1949, in Covington, Kentucky, and he survives.
She is also survived by daughters Marsha (Thom) Baker, Judy King and Beverly (Rick) Snyder, all of Piqua; son Mike (Tammie) Havenar of Piqua; brothers Jack (Joan) Havenar, Bill (Suzanne) Havenar and Rich (Peg) Havenar; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by brother Lawrence (Linda) Bockrath.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Madison Avenue Church of God in Piqua. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Madison Avenue Church of God, 922 Madison Ave., Piqua, OH 45356, or Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.
Condolences may be expressed at JamiesonAndYannucci.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 6, 2020