Mary E. Mescher, age 73, of New Bremen, died 4:15 a.m., Sunday at the Heritage Center in Minster.
She was born Dec 3. 1946 in Versailles, the daughter of the late L. Adrian and Margaret V. (Webb) Barga.
On May 25, 1009 she married Stephen Mescher, and he survives in New Bremen.
Mary was a member of Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremenw here she had assisted with home communion distribution. For many years she worked for the Copeland Corporation in Sidney as an assembler.
In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards, fishing, spending time at Grand Lake St. Marys and mowing her yard.
She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, and she alway shade time to attend their various activities. Mary was well known for her cooking, and no one ver left her house hungry. She will be remembered as a caring, hard-working woman, who had an ornery sense of humor.
Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings, Rita Francis, Imogene Baltes and James Barga.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Lon (Deborah) Moyer, Edgewood, New Mexico, James Moyer, Bloomington, Indiana, Michael Moyer, Anna, and Stacy (Daniel) Smuts, Coldwater; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings and in-laws: Sue Jones, Piqua, Rose (Denny) Saintignon, Bradford, Madonna Maloy, Versailles, Linda (Fred) Goewert, Versailles, Delores Mescher, Sandra (Linus) Clune; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Church of Holy Redeemer in New Bremen with Rev. Fr. Thomas Dorn and Deacon Mr. Greg Bornhorst officiating. Internment will follow in the German Protestant Cemetery of New Bremen.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen, and at the church one out prior to Mass on Friday.
Published in The Evening Leader on Dec. 25, 2019