Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Musilek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Musilek

Send Flowers
Mary Musilek Obituary
Mary Musilek, 97, passed away Dec. 8.
She was born March 18, 1922, to Augusta Mabel (Smith) and Reno Davidson.
She married James Burkholder, with whom she had three children, and also to Robert Burnett and Ed Musilek. All three former husbands preceded her in death.
Survivors include her three children Dave (Linda) Burkholder, Henry (Elaine) Burkholder and Beth Klay; three nieces; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima.
A celebration of life will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, with Rev. Tim Benjamin officiating.
Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lima Memorial Hospital Nurses' Alumni Association.
Condolences may be expressed at ChamberlainHuckeriede.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -