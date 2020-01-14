|
|
|
Mary Musilek, 97, passed away Dec. 8.
She was born March 18, 1922, to Augusta Mabel (Smith) and Reno Davidson.
She married James Burkholder, with whom she had three children, and also to Robert Burnett and Ed Musilek. All three former husbands preceded her in death.
Survivors include her three children Dave (Linda) Burkholder, Henry (Elaine) Burkholder and Beth Klay; three nieces; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima.
A celebration of life will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, with Rev. Tim Benjamin officiating.
Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lima Memorial Hospital Nurses' Alumni Association.
Condolences may be expressed at ChamberlainHuckeriede.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 15, 2020