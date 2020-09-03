1/1
Mary Stoner
Mary Alice Stoner, 89, passed away peacefully at 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Otterbein Living Center, St. Marys, where she had resided for almost three years.
She was born on Aug. 6, 1931 to the late Edwin and Hilda (Schamp) Sandkuhl. She and Robert L. Stoner were married on Dec. 17, 1949 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in St. Marys, where she was a lifelong member. Mary Alice enjoyed church activities including quilting, Circle and Guild work, serving on many committees and being a member of Consistory and holding many offices in the church.
Mary Alice (Sandy) was a member of Memorial High School, Class of '49. She helped plan and attend class reunions through her 70th reunion in 2019. She retired from Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in 1995 after 25 years working first as an aide and then an LPN. She then volunteered another 25 years, retiring again in 2015. She loved working at the hospital and was very proud of the growth of JTMDH.
She is survived by a daughter, Cindra (Jim) Huckemeyer of Celina; two sons: Tim (Phyllis) Stoner of Lebanon and Bruce (LuAnn) Stoner of St. Marys; grandchildren, Andrew (Cassie) Strasburg of Columbus, Emily (David) Fusco of Delaware, Joshua Stoner of Springfield, Ryan (Andrea) Stoner of St. Marys, Scott (Lauren) Stoner of Cable and Seth (Caitlyn) Stoner of Tomball, Texas; great-grandchildren: Lucas and Alaina Stoner of Springfield, Leo and Rey Stoner of St. Marys, Blake, Sawyer and Hayes Stoner of Cable and extended family: Andy, Deanna, Aisy, Aly and Ady Allgeyer, Nicole Bruser and Sage Bruser of Lebanon.
She is also survived by Sue (Stoner) Jack Griner of Paulding, Don Steveley of Madison, Indiana and Mary Alice (Pidge) Stoner of Celina.
She is also preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Stoner; a brother, Wayne Sandkuhl; a sister, Eleanor Johns Hoenie; a niece, Nancy Johns Whitney; a great nephew, John Keysor; a granddaughter, Stacey Stoner and in-laws, Darrel Johns, Bill Hoenie, Orval (Getrude) Stoner, Marie (Don) Hegemier, Gladys (John) Schultz, Katherine (Bill) Harris, Mary Lou (Frank) Stuck, Janelle Steveley and Pearl Stoner.
Mary Alice and her husband, Bob, decided many years ago to be Anatomical Gifts to Wright State University Medical School.
Private memorial services will be held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ Elevator or Endowment Fund, 201 N. Perry St., St. Marys and/or Grand Lake Health Systems in St. Marys.
Cisco Funeral Homes are honored to care for Mary Alice and her family. To pay your respects and to leave online condolences and memories, visit CiscoFuneralHome.com or visit the Cisco Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Cisco Funeral Homes in Celina & St. Marys.

Published in The Evening Leader from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cisco Funeral Home
1175 Greenville Rd
Saint Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-8400
