Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary Urich, better known as Mickey to those who knew and loved her, was born into this world on Oct. 15, 1928 in Wapakoneta, to proud parents Daisy and Dewey Schnell. She departed this earth on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Mickey is the granddaughter of Christian Schnell, a Union corporal, who was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor at the battle of Vicksburg. The Schnell legacy is quite prominent throughout Wapakoneta.

She is survived by one sibling, Paul, along with her daughter Rochelle Kafouros and son Greg Urich and their spouses. She has five grandchildren, Chad, Marcus, Justin, Jeremy and Jessica and seven lovely great grandchildren, Hailey, Shawn, Abi, Scarlett, Hannah, D.J and Carter.

Mickey was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Gene, Betty Glee and Flo.

Mickey attended Bloom High School in Wapakoneta, and graduated in 1948, where she was a stellar athlete. Mickey's love of sports brought her to Ohio State University where she graduated with a teaching degree in physical education, and more importantly met her loving husband, Bert Urich. Mickey will be joining her husband of 60 years in heaven. Mickey continued to further her educational career by earning a Master's degree in education from Wright State University.

Mickey's passion for teaching and coaching will forever impact her legacy at St. Marys High School. During her 50 plus years as a teacher and substitute teacher, Mrs. Urich and Coach Urich, as she was known by all her students and athletes, dedicated her life to inspiring the St. Marys community. She taught both health and physical education and coached basketball, track and field, gymnastics, volleyball and golf during her tenure.

Upon retirement, Mickey and Bert became world travelers. Their love of travel took them to numerous continents and nations such as China, Tibet, India, Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Germany, South Africa, Kenya and Zaire to name a few. Mickey considered this time period to be one of the most rewarding in her blessed life.

Later in life, Mickey and Bert, moved to Sun City West in Arizona to be near their daughter Rochelle and her children. Both became actively involved in their new community, meeting new friends and more importantly continuing their love of golfing.

Mickey competed in numerous golf tournaments where she won numerous events and added many awards and trophies to her collection.

Mickey was an active member of the Shepard of the Hills Methodist Church in Sun City West where her love of faith and community continued into her last days. During her later years she became a resident in the Heritage Tradition and Atrium senior retirement facilities. It was there she continued to volunteer her services for numerous activities. Her love of swimming was evident as she spent numerous days swimming countless laps in the community swimming pool and taking part in daily water aerobics and exercise classes.

She was awarded a Silver Star award for her work at the Women's Golf Clubs at Deer Valley and Trail Ridge, volunteering at Del Webb Hospital, supporting the lives and well being of the residents and serving on numerous boards at both residential facilities. Up until her recent passing, Mickey was always putting the needs of others ahead of her own.

It was her request, that upon her passing, Mickey's remains be spread alongside her husband Bert at the Northmoor Golf course in St. Marys where she planted a tree in his memory. Their reunion at Northmoor, playing the sport they both loved, brings comfort to all her family and friends. She was a special women who left an everlasting impression on all of those who knew her. Rest in peace.

For those who would like to extend your condolences to Mary's two children, both graduates of St. Marys High School, they can be emailed to [email protected] (Rochelle Kafouros) or [email protected] (Greg Urich).