|
|
Mary Kathryn Ann Yahl, 83, of Botkins, died at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Auglaize Acres. She was born March 27, 1936, in Glynwood, the daughter of Roy and Alodia (Oen) Brown, who preceded her in death. On Jan. 5, 1957, she married William R. "Bill" Yahl, and he died May 12, 2012.
She is survived by six children, Annie Yahl of Wapakoneta, Ruth (John) Winters of Tempe, Arizona, Mike (Teri) Yahl of Fryburg, Katie (Ronald) Schipper of Botkins, Lisa (Scott) Aufderhaar of Botkins and Roy (Lisa) Yahl, Lima; 16 grandchildren, John Edward (Alicia) Winters, Michael (Meghan) Winters, Ryan Yahl, Kim (Nate) Kreitzer, Aaron, Matt and Joe Schipper, Seth, Ben, Lily, Logan and Cole Aufderhaar, Nick Bailey, Josh, Jacob and Maddi Yahl; four great-grandchildren, John Arthur, Clara, Holly and Elaine Mary; nine siblings, Fr. Harold Brown of Bellevue, Alvin Brown of New Bremen, Ann Leinweber of St. Marys, Agnes (Clete) Schmerge of LaSalle, Colorado, Fr. Joe Brown of Carthagena, John (Pam) Brown of Celina, David (Jeannette) Brown and St. Marys, Virgil (Ellen) Brown of Moulton and Theresa (Dick) Ramga of Wapakoneta; brothers and sisters-in-law Ruth Brown, Robert Yahl, Joseph (Connie) Yahl, Eugene (Janice) Yahl, Judy Yahl, Sam Doseck and Jim Clements as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Anthony Brown, Francis Brown and Paul Brown.
Mary was a homemaker and taught third grade at St. Joseph Elementary School from 1955-1956. She was valedictorian of her 1954 class at St. Joseph High School and attended the St. Joseph College, Cincinnati. Mary was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and taught CCD classes for 30 years. She had served on parish council and was a member of the Ladies Sodality of the church. Mary was an avid sports fan, especially The Ohio State University Buckeyes, the Cincinnati Reds and March Madness. She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending their various actvivites.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Botkins. Burial is to follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Botkins. The family will receive family and friends 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday and 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Monday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave., Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Precious Blood Retirement Fund or the Right to Life of Shelby County. Condolences may be expressed at EleyFuneralHomeAndCrematory.
Published in The Evening Leader on July 26, 2019