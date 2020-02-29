Home

Bailey Zechar Funeral Home
653 Hickey Ave
Versailles, OH 45380
(937) 526-4440
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Bailey Zechar Funeral Home
653 Hickey Ave
Versailles, OH 45380
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Bailey Zechar Funeral Home
653 Hickey Ave
Versailles, OH 45380
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Bailey Zechar Funeral Home
653 Hickey Ave
Versailles, OH 45380
Matthew R. Paulus


1978 - 2020
Matthew R. Paulus Obituary
Matthew R. Paulus, age 41, of Celina passed away at 1:07 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. He suffered a heart attack while working out at the gym, and was taken by ambulance to the ER at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys, where he passed away.
Matt was born July 14, 1978, in Sidney to Marge (Muhlenkamp) Paulus of Celina and the late James C. "Jim" Paulus. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Ed & Rosella Muhlenkamp, and Francis & Tillie Paulus; and his sweet dog, Maggie.
In addition to his mother, Matt is survived by his siblings, Michelle & Victor Ten Brink of Farmington Hills, Michigan, Kent and Jill Paulus of Versailles, Eric and Carmen Paulus of Versailles, and his twin sister, Sarah and Cliff Poeppelman of Osgood; nephews & nieces, Victor and Stephanie Ten Brink, Eric Ten Brink, Michael and Julia Paulus, Kevin and Nicole Paulus, Jacob Paulus, Luke Paulus, Mitchell Paulus, Edward Poeppelman, Ethan Poeppelman and Isaac Poeppelman; and several great-nephews and a great-niece.
Matt was dearly loved by his family and many friends. He was a graduate of Celina High School and Wright State University, and worked at Buffalo Wild Wings in St. Marys. Matt enjoyed kayaking, fitness training and cooking. He also was an avid Notre Dame Fan and  had a great fondness for dogs.
A  funeral service will be held  at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2 at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles with Deacon Mike Meyer officiating. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles. Family and friends may call on  Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday also at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home. Memorial  contributions may be made to the -Dayton 1313 West Dorothy Lane Kettering, OH 45409.
To share a memory of Matt or leave a special message for his family, visit  ZecharBailey.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 1, 2020
