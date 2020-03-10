Home

Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
View Map
Matthew Rupert Obituary
Matthew D. Rupert, 47, of Wapakoneta died at 6:05 p.m. Saturday March 7, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System.
He was born Jan. 13, 1973 in St. Marys to Rusty and Vickie (Lhamon) Rupert.
He is survived by his parents; his brother Clinton (Beth) Rupert; his step-sister, nephew, nieces, paternal grandmother, aunts and uncles, numerous cousins and other family members.
Preceded in death by his grandparents and two grandfathers.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys.
Burial will follow at the Resthaven Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 11, 2020
