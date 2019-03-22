Home

Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
the Calvary Christian Fellowship
302 W. High St
St. Marys, OH
Maxine L. "Max" Christian, 67, of Wapakoneta, died at 1:51 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System. She was born Nov. 15, 1951, in Lima, the daughter of Homer and Edwina (Cluney) Sweigart, who preceded her in death. On April 16, 1982, she married Robert W. "Bobby" Christian, and he survives.
Other survivors include, four sons Brian Koeper of St. Marys, Chris Koeper of Grove City, Bill (fiancée- Nickie Rohrbacher) Koeper and Ryan (Sondra) Christian of Lima; grandchildren, Brandon, Summer, Dalton, Nichole, Jacob, Emiley and Tyler; a great-granddaughter, Emmalyn; a sister, Becky (John) Jordan, Wapakoneta; a brother, John (Ruth) Sweigart, Wapakoneta; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, James (Vicky) Christian of Lima, Charlie Christian of Hilliard, Marcella (Larry) Smith of Tampa, Florida, Wilma Higginbotham of Wapakoneta and Marissa (Doug) Baldwin of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
In addition to her parents, Max was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly K. Christian.
Max worked at Holloway Sportswear in Jackson Center, and the Brunswick Coffee Shop in Wapakoneta. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta, and a 1970 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. Her hobbies included camping, bowling and spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., March 30 at the Calvary Christian Fellowship, 302 W. High St., St. Marys, with the Rev. James Sweigart officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to the . Arrangements are being conducted by the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at EleyFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 23, 2019
