Melville Gehm
Melville D. Gehm, 93, who resided at Otterbein - St. Marys, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 12:45 p.m. 
He was born June 27, 1927 in Rockford, to the late John and Icy (Canary) Gehm. He married Margaret Louise (Bienz) Gehm on Sept. 4, 1948 and she preceded him in death on Nov. 24, 2009. He is survived by a special friend, Marvel Lee Martin. 
Melville was a lifelong member of the Chattanooga Methodist Church. While living at Otterbein, he attended the Wayne Street United Methodist Church in St. Marys, as well as the Otterbein Worship Center. He was a retired farmer and he retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. in St. Marys after 30 years of employment. He was a volunteer with the Chattanooga Fire Department for 27 years. He was also a member of Shane's Masonic Lodge in Rockford, the Scottish Rite of Dayton, the 32 Club, a former Shriner and member of The Shriner's Hospital Unit. Melville also belonged to the Celina VFW Post No. 5713 and the Celina American Legion Post No. 210. Melville served in Japan as a medic with the 1st Calvary Division of the U.S. Army, proudly serving his country.
Melville is survived by his three daughters: Linda (Jerry) Duff of Vandalia, Ronda (Robert) Klosterman of St. Marys and Carol Gehm of Punta Gorda, Belize; two grandchildren: Deanna (James) Griffiths of Aurora and Marcus (Mindy) Duff of Troy; seven great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; six step-great-great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Donna (Jim) Greene of Pensacola, Florida. 
He was a devoted husband and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Melville's death was preceded by his wife, Margaret Louise (Bienz) Gehm, of 62 years, his brother, Melvin Gehm, and a grandson, Joshua Beougher. 
Because of the national health concerns of COVID-19, Melville's funeral services will be private.  Burial will follow at the UCC cemetery next to the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made Grand Lake Hospice, 1122 E. Spring St., St. Marys, Ohio 45885.
Cisco Funeral Homes of Celina and St. Marys are honored to care for Melville and his family. To pay respects and to leave online condolences or memories, visit CiscoFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Evening Leader from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
