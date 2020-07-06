Melvin Crouch

Melvin Lewis Crouch, 87, of Celina, passed away on Thursday, July 2, at Lima Memorial Hospital. He was born on Sept. 8, 1932 in Celina to the late Arlie and Retta (Cole) Crouch. On June 8, 1957, he married his first wife Lula (Carter) Crouch, who preceded him in death in 1980. On May 17, 1986, he married Madonna Pennsinger, who survives in Celina.
He is also survived by his children: Robert (Jackie) Crouch of Celina, Debra (Roger) Claybaugh of Celina, Carol (John) Gehle of Vandalia, Donna (Jason) Andrews of Celina, Pam (Gary) Boyd of Celina, Sue (Tim) Shultz of Portland, Indiana and Bruce (Vicki) Meyers of Lemon Lake, Indiana. He has 18 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a sister.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, one brother, two sisters and two granddaughters.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina, Rev. Jerry Hall officiant. Burial will follow in the Mercer Memory Gardens Cemetery in Celina. Friends may call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and an hour before services on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Mercer County. Condolences may be shared with the Crouch family at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.