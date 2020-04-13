|
Merilda M. "Linda" (Sudhoff) Fleck, 93, of Celina, passed away on Saturday, April 11, at the Gardens in Celina. She was born on Aug. 20, 1926 in St. Anthony, to the late Henry and Veronica (Muhlenkamp) Sudhoff. On Oct. 8, 1946, she married Robert F. Fleck, who died on March 20, 2004.
She is survived by her sons: Mark (Barb) Fleck and Nick (Jane) Fleck, both of Celina; daughters: Carol Fisher of Celina, Mary Kay (Mike) Gehle of Celina, Sue (Bill) Muhlenkamp of Celina, Shirley (Greg) Cass of Celina, Deb (Ron) Wilker of St. Marys and Kim (Fred) Alverson of Columbus; 23 grandchildren; one step grandchild; 38 great-grandchildren; and six step great grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law Paul Sudhoff of Madison, Indiana, Ray (Margie) Sudhoff of Fort Recovery, Cleo Sudhoff of Fort Recovery, Dorothy Sudhoff of Fort Recovery, Judy Sudhoff of Fort Recovery; her sister Mary Agnes Knapke of Coldwater; a brother-in-law Jim (Connie) Fleck of Celina and two sisters-in-law, Rosie Fleck and Marilyn Braun both of Celina.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son-in-law, Cliff Fisher; brothers and sisters-in-law Alfred Sudhoff, Herman Sudhoff, Mary Sudhoff, Alvin (Bernice) Sudhoff; sisters and brothers-in-law Rita (Wes) Meinerding, Irene (Ralph) Link, Bud Knapke; brothers-in-law Richard (Lucille) Fleck, Paul Fleck, John (Eileen) (Irma) Fleck, John Braun Catherine (Ralph) Wenning.
Linda graduated from Fort Recovery High School with the class of 1944. She and her husband owned the Green Acres Dance Hall and Club Café in Celina. She retired from JCPenney in Celina.
She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina and very active with the Altar Rosary Society and prayer chain. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, card playing and quilting in addition to serving as a member of the Quilting Circle in Celina.
Due to the national health concerns, the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home and the Fleck family are following directives outlined by the Gov. Mike DeWine, limiting attendance to the visitation and funeral service to immediate family members only.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina, with Fr. Kenneth Schnipke C.P.P.S. officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Marys Catholic Cemetery in Celina. Private family viewing will be held at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina. Memorial contributions may made to the Immaculate Conception Endowment Fund, 229 W. Anthony St., Celina, Ohio 45822. Condolences may be shared online at LehmanDzendzelFH.com. The funeral services may be viewed live at Celina-IC.org or at the funeral home website following services.
Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 14, 2020