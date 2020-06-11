Michael Dicke

Michael Allen Dicke, 54, passed away at his residence in Leipsic on June 10. He was born Dec. 28, 1965 in St. Marys, the son of the late Don L. Dicke and Lois A. (Berning) Dicke who survives in New Bremen. He is also survived by his son, Derek (Jessica) Dicke; grandson Aiden James (AJ) Dicke of Columbus and friend Bonnie Ellerbrock of Leipsic. Also surviving are his siblings Pam (Dicke) Miller, Christine Dicke and Todd Dicke all of New Bremen, as well as several nieces and nephews. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents Herbert Berning, Dorothy (Berning) Ingram, Harry Ingram, Paul E. and Fentrus L. Dicke.
Michael was a 1984 graduate of New Bremen High School where he enjoyed playing football. He followed in his father's footsteps and worked at the former Dicke's Service Station in New Bremen for several years. He continued his career as an independent truck driver, traveling the United States and enjoyed taking his dogs along with him. He loved working and driving his trucks. He had a special place in his heart for his dogs and loved to take them everywhere he went.
Because of the current restrictions in regard to the coronavirus, a private service for family and close friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family to establish a college fund for his only grandson, Aiden James (AJ) Dicke.
The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements and everyone is encouraged to extend condolences and share memories of Mike with his family online at GilbergHartwigFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.