Michael H. "Mike" Kelley, 76, of Wapakoneta, died at 4:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his residence. He was born Feb. 16, 1943, in Lima, the son of Harold "Pat" and Esther (Harlett) Kelley, who preceded him in death. On Feb. 16, 1963, he married Patricia A. "Patty" Klosterman, and she survives.
Other survivors include: a son, Ryan Kelley of Wapakoneta; two grandchildren Josh Kelley and Luke (Alyssa) Kelley: a great-granddaughter, Brynn Kelley; a brother, Robert Kelley of Wapakoneta; three sisters-in-law Barbara Kwiecinski, Linda Kuhn and Kathy Metzger and a brother-in-law, James Klosterman.
He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Kelley.
A machinist, Mike worked for the Dana Corp., Lima for 33 years. He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta and a 1961 graduate of St. Joseph High School. Mike was a member of the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post No. 8445 and the Wapakoneta Eagles Aerie No. 691. He enjoyed camping, boating and watching the Cincinnati Reds and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave., Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Rita's Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at EleyFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Aug. 15, 2019