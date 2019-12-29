|
Michael Harvey, age 72, of St. Marys, died 5:30 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
He was born Aug. 9, 1947, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of Maurice and Marie (Holocher) Harvey.
He married Rebecca Hecht on June 26, 1971, at Zion Lutheran Church in St. Marys; she survives at the residence.
He is also survived by his son, Steven Harvey of Mount Vernon; by a sister, Melanie (Rick) Sayler of Fort Wayne; two brothers-in-law, Richard (Sue) Hecht of St. Marys; Roger (Merle) Hecht of Quinton, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mike graduated from South Side High School, Fort Wayne, Class of 1966. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to '69. He was stationed at Army HQ in Berlin.
He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in St. Marys, and he also worked as a radio announcer at various radio stations in the area.
Mike loved HAM radio broadcasting and collected "railroadiana". He was a wonderful mentor to young men, and always fought for the underdog. Mike reconditioned used bikes to give to the Wernle Youth and Family Rehabilitation Center in Richmond, Indiana. Mike strongly believed in placing God first in his life, and family second.
Funeral rites will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, St. Marys, the Reverend Bill Maki, officiant. Burial, with military honors offered by Post 9289 and American Legion Post 323, will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 West High Street, St. Marys, where memorial gifts may be given to the Organ Fund of Zion Lutheran Church.
Friends may also call one hour prior to the funeral rites on Saturday at the church.
Condolences may be sent to Mike's family via www.MillerFuneralHomes.net
Published in The Evening Leader on Dec. 30, 2019