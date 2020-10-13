Michael Pyles

Dr. Michael Curry Pyles, originally of Beckley, West Virginia, died on Oct. 9, 2020 at home. He was born on Aug. 22, 1952 to parents Curry and Margaret (Cole) Pyles. He met his wife Susan Sturm, of Sidney, at Grandview Hospital in Dayton and they were married in July 1989.
He is survived by his son Jonathan (Caitlin) Pyles of Columbus; daughter Olivia Pyles of Columbus; granddaughter Skylar Pyles of Taylor, Texas, along with many cherished friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Susan; mother, Margaret; father, Curry and sisters, Penelope and Pamela.
Michael was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley. He then enlisted in the Marine Corps and served honorably during the Vietnam War. After completing his service, he attended West Virginia University and subsequently earned his medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
He owned Pyles Family Practice in St. Marys until retirement. Afterward he attended the Pennsylvania Gunsmith School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to become a licensed gunsmith. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding his motorcycle and spending time with friends.
Graveside funeral rites will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, 5251 Robert C Byrd Drive, Beckley, West Virginia.
Friends may call from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys.
Condolences may be sent to Mike's family via MilleFuneralHomes.net.