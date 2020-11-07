Michael W. Weiler, 70, of Wapakoneta, died at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.
He was born March 31, 1950 in Celina to Richard B. and Betty J. (Cotterman) Weiler.
On Dec. 30, 2005, he married Amy Roediger-Bowersock, who died Nov. 4.
Survivors include daughter Jessica (Manny) Atienzo of St. Marys; stepsons Jason (Stacy) Bowersock of Wapakoneta and Jeremy (Holly) Bowersock of Wapakoneta; stepdaughter Julie (Toby) Bair of Cherubusco, Indiana; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers Tom Weiler of St. Marys and Kim (Pat) Weiler of St. Marys and sisters Deb (Dale) Miller of St. Marys, Sherry (Jerry) Willrath of St. Marys and Jammie Siemer of Wapakoneta.
Preceded in death by parents Richard and Betty Weiler; wife Amy; son Michael "Buck" Weiler, Jr.; sister Betty Diane Hecht and brother Joseph Weiler.
Michael had worked as an electrician for Gilbert Construction Co. in Lima, and was also a self-employed truck driver for many years. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was particularly fond of teaching children how to fish.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Monday at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Mike's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Please note that all attendees to the visitation and funeral service should observe social-distancing and wear face masks, according to guidelines recommended by the Ohio Department of Health.