Milan Kovacek
Milan "Mike" Kovacek, 75, of Elida, died at 9:29 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
He was born April 11, 1945, in Lodi, the son of William and Ann (Farkus) Kovacek.
He married Kathy Hunter on Sept. 26, 1970, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys; she survives in Elida.
He is also survived by his son, Chris Kovacek of Lancaster; granddaughter Madelyn Kovacek of Lancaster; brother Bill (Linda) Kovacek of Elida; niece Lisa (Travis) Walters of Lafayette, Indiana; great-niece, Kiersten Robertson, and a great-nephew, Hunter Walters.
Mike is also survived by brother-in-law Tom (Nancy) Hunter and their children: TJ (Kristina) Hunter, Kerri (James) Smith and Jeff Hunter; brother-in-law Steve (Karen) Hunter and their children: Tyler Hunter and Ellen (Aaron) Adam; brother-in-law Tim (Cheryl) Hunter and 12 great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by a sister-in-law, Helene Kovacek. 
Mike was a 1963 graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School. He attended the Ohio State University.
He retired from St. Rita's Medical Center, where he served many years in the purchasing department.
He was a huge fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and he was very close with his family. He was a member of Eagles Lodge, Aerie 370, Lima, and he enjoyed traveling.
He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Lima.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Charles Catholic Church, 2175 W. Elm St., Lima, Rev. Kent Kaufman, celebrant. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys.
Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., St. Marys, where memorial gifts may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project.
All visitors to the funeral home and church are required by the mandates of the Ohio Department of Health to wear a mask and condolences may be sent to Mike's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.

Published in The Evening Leader from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home
NOV
30
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Charles Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home
314 W. High St.
Saint Marys, OH 45885
419-394-2301
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 27, 2020
Kathy, I'm so very sorry to hear about Mike please accept my condolences at this difficult time. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Judy ( Cruz ) Price
Friend
November 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Carla Miller
Classmate
November 27, 2020
I am a member of St. Charles Parish. I had the privilege of bringing Holy Communion to Mike while he was at the Otterbein Nursing Home in Cridersville. What an inspiring devotion to the Lord Mike had. He had a great love for his wife as well. The Lord truly says, "Well done, good and faithful servant!" to Mike this day. Eternal rest grant unto him.
Emma
