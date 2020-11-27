Milan "Mike" Kovacek, 75, of Elida, died at 9:29 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
He was born April 11, 1945, in Lodi, the son of William and Ann (Farkus) Kovacek.
He married Kathy Hunter on Sept. 26, 1970, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys; she survives in Elida.
He is also survived by his son, Chris Kovacek of Lancaster; granddaughter Madelyn Kovacek of Lancaster; brother Bill (Linda) Kovacek of Elida; niece Lisa (Travis) Walters of Lafayette, Indiana; great-niece, Kiersten Robertson, and a great-nephew, Hunter Walters.
Mike is also survived by brother-in-law Tom (Nancy) Hunter and their children: TJ (Kristina) Hunter, Kerri (James) Smith and Jeff Hunter; brother-in-law Steve (Karen) Hunter and their children: Tyler Hunter and Ellen (Aaron) Adam; brother-in-law Tim (Cheryl) Hunter and 12 great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by a sister-in-law, Helene Kovacek.
Mike was a 1963 graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School. He attended the Ohio State University.
He retired from St. Rita's Medical Center, where he served many years in the purchasing department.
He was a huge fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and he was very close with his family. He was a member of Eagles Lodge, Aerie 370, Lima, and he enjoyed traveling.
He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Lima.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Charles Catholic Church, 2175 W. Elm St., Lima, Rev. Kent Kaufman, celebrant. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys.
Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., St. Marys, where memorial gifts may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project
.
All visitors to the funeral home and church are required by the mandates of the Ohio Department of Health to wear a mask and condolences may be sent to Mike's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.