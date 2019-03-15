Mildred M. (Gehret) Bensman, 92, of Studer Road, Versailles, passed away of natural causes at her residence Thursday evening, March 14, 2019. She was born Feb. 11, 1927, in Willowdell, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Anna (Mueller) Gehret. On Aug. 21, 1948, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Osgood, Mildred married Virgil J. Bensman who preceded her in death on April 23, 2010.

She is survived by eight of ten children: Shirley (Walter) Broering of St. Henry, Jerome (Marilyn) Bensman of Versailles, Irene (John) Bruns of Maria Stein, Mary Jane (Lester) Homan of New Bremen, Steve (Deb) Bensman of Versailles, Theresa (Philip) Heitkamp of New Bremen, Marlene (Steven) Puthoff of Versailles, Carl (Kathy) Bensman of Versailles and daughter-in-law, Teresa (Bill) Gariety of Wapakoneta; 35 grandchildren; 96 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; seven siblings: Alfred (Rose) Gehret of McCartyville, Paul (Bernice) Gehret of North Star, Urban (Irene) Gehret of Frenchtown, Emma Rita and Dennis Heitkamp of New Bremen, Edward (Mary) Lee Gehret of Willowdell, Cyril Gehret of Osgood and Mary Ann (John) Keuther of Egypt; daughter-in-law Marian Bensman and sisters and brothers-in-law: Frances Gehret of Fort Loramie, Mary Ann (Louis) Grieshop of Versailles, Eva Gehret of Willowdell, Madonna Gehret of Versailles, LeRoy (Rosemary) Bensman of Coldwater, Roland Bensman of Versailles and Elizabeth Walterbusch of Maria Stein.

She was preceded in death by her sons John and Michael; one grandson, Bruce Bensman and four infant great-granddaughters; four siblings: Lawrence, Vernon, Joseph and Anthony Gehret; sisters and brothers-in-law: Margie Gehret, Lester (Phyllis) Bensman, Sharon Bensman, Ivo Walterbusch, Valinus "Slim" (Pat) Bensman and Alvin (Joan) Bensman.

Mildred was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church and had been active in the former Daughters of Izabella. She was a dedicated homemaker known as the cookie grandma. She also enjoyed sewing and knotting blankets. In addition to making blankets for all of her family, Mildred and the "Mission Sewing" ladies provided nearly six thousand home-made blankets to various local, state, national and world relief charities since 1980.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday at St. Denis Church in Versailles with Rev. James Simons presiding. Interment will follow at St. Valbert Cemetery. Friends may call Monday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Memorials may be made to Darke County Right to Life or State of the Heart Hospice.