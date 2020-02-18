|
Morris E. Leffel, 88, of Wapakoneta, died at 2:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital. He was born on Oct. 8, 1931, the son of Walter and Violet (Truesdale) Leffel, who preceded him in death. On Dec. 26, 1954, he married Juanita J. Richardson, who survives.
Also surviving are two children Lynn (Ted) Rupert of Wapakoneta and Neil (Cheryl Semer) Leffel of Lima; a son-in-law, Kel Welch of Wapakoneta; seven grandchildren Tonia (Rich) Metz, Nicole (Brock) Douglas, Stephanie Hardison, Kylie (Eli) Acheson, Taylor Rupert, K.C. (Jeana) Welch and Kendall Welch; 10 great-grandchildren and siblings, Joe Leffel of St. Marys, Tom (Ann) Leffel of New Knoxville, Carolyn Bambauer of New Knoxville, Marilyn (James) Lauth of St. Marys, Linda Niemeyer of New Knoxville, Sharon Kruse of New Knoxville and Joyce Meyer-Raterman of Botkins.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Marianne Welch; sisters, Quetora Stout and Lila Lauth; a brother, Larry (Sharon) Leffel and siblings-in-law Roger Bambauer, Ned Niemeyer, Steve Kruse, Don Meyer, Jim Raterman, Kenneth Stout and Robert Lauth.
Morris was a carpenter with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, Local No. 372, and worked for Peterson Construction, Tuttle Construction, Stedke Construction and Stinebaugh Construction. He was a member of the Buckland United Church of Christ and the American Legion Post No. 444, New Knoxville. Morris was an OSU Buckeye fan. He never met a stranger and enjoyed gardening, mowing the yard and woodworking although, his real pride and joy were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Morris served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, state Route 501, with Revs. Adrian Sunday and Dennis Gaertner officiating. Burial will follow in the Buckland Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the New Knoxville Veterans.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., Friday and one hour prior to the funeral Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Buckland United Church of Christ or the American Legion Post 444.
Published in The Evening Leader on Feb. 19, 2020