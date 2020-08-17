Muriel Maze, 87, of St. Marys, died at 10:32 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Otterbein - St. Marys.
She was born Oct. 13, 1932, in Minster, the daughter of Walter and Clara (Berning) Bensman.
She married James Maze on Aug. 3, 1957; he preceded her in death on Aug. 15, 2013.
She is survived by her eight children: Matt Shirl Rhodes, Julia Maze of St. Marys, Mike (Carol) Maze of Bellefontaine, Mary (Wayne) Cooper of Tempe, Arizona, Thomas (Teresa) Maze of St. Marys, John (Terri) Maze of St. Marys, William Maze of St. Marys, Carol (Dave) Lengerich of St. Marys and James (Cheryl) Maze of St. Marys.
She was preceded in death by her parents; by her sisters: Cleora Oen and Eileen Harriman; by her brothers-in-law Robert Maze, Richard Maze and Daniel Oen and by her sister-in-law, Mary Katherine Maze.
Muriel graduated from Minster High School and the Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing. She retired from Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, where she worked as a registered nurse. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys and the Altar Society of the Church. She served as a eucharistic minister and prepared funeral dinners for many years at the church. She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends and will be remembered for her work ethic and commitment to helping people.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Marys, the Rev. Alex Witt, celebrant. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery.
Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral mass at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Friday, where memorial gifts may be given to the Sydney Miller Nursing Scholarship Fund.
