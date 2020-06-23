Myron Hyatt

Myron Eugene Hyatt, 90, of Celina, passed away early Tuesday, June 23 at the Gardens at Celina. He was born on June 17, 1930 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late James Earl and Mildred (Woods) Hyatt. On Jan. 10, 1998 he married Betty Miller, who died on Jan. 19, 2019. Myron is survived by his children: Pam (Mike) Hoying of Coldwater, Cindy (Tony) Berelsman of Fort Jennings and Jim (Denise) Hyatt of St. Henry; two stepchildren; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and nine step grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Sue (Tetrick) and second wife, Mary Lou (Alexander) Hyatt. Also preceding him in death were a brother, sister, brother-in-law and a grandson.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will be held in the Arlington, Indiana East Hill Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday prior to the services at the funeral home. Attendees are asked to follow social distancing and guidelines directed by the Ohio Department of Health because of COVID-19. Memorial contributions may be made to the Celina Masonic Lodge No. 241 F&AM or Cancer Association of Mercer County, 218 S. Main St.; Suite A/P.O. Box 624, Celina, Ohio 45822.
Condolences may be shared with the Hyatt family online at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Sue (Tetrick) and second wife, Mary Lou (Alexander) Hyatt. Also preceding him in death were a brother, sister, brother-in-law and a grandson.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will be held in the Arlington, Indiana East Hill Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday prior to the services at the funeral home. Attendees are asked to follow social distancing and guidelines directed by the Ohio Department of Health because of COVID-19. Memorial contributions may be made to the Celina Masonic Lodge No. 241 F&AM or Cancer Association of Mercer County, 218 S. Main St.; Suite A/P.O. Box 624, Celina, Ohio 45822.
Condolences may be shared with the Hyatt family online at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Evening Leader from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.