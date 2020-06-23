Myron Hyatt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Myron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myron Eugene Hyatt, 90, of Celina, passed away early Tuesday, June 23 at the Gardens at Celina. He was born on June 17, 1930 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late James Earl and Mildred (Woods) Hyatt. On Jan. 10, 1998 he married Betty Miller, who died on Jan. 19, 2019. Myron is survived by his children: Pam (Mike) Hoying of Coldwater, Cindy (Tony) Berelsman of Fort Jennings and Jim (Denise) Hyatt of St. Henry; two stepchildren; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and nine step grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Sue (Tetrick) and second wife, Mary Lou (Alexander) Hyatt. Also preceding him in death were a brother, sister, brother-in-law and a grandson.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will be held in the Arlington, Indiana East Hill Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday prior to the services at the funeral home. Attendees are asked to follow social distancing and guidelines directed by the Ohio Department of Health because of COVID-19. Memorial contributions may be made to the Celina Masonic Lodge No. 241 F&AM or Cancer Association of Mercer County, 218 S. Main St.; Suite A/P.O. Box 624, Celina, Ohio 45822.
Condolences may be shared with the Hyatt family online at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Evening Leader from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home
901 Myers Road
Celina, OH 45822
(419) 586-5161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved